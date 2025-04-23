Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $101.20

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.91 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

