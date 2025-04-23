Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $5.19

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $3.90 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares in the company, valued at $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

