Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $32.70

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

