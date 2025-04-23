Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $14.67

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

