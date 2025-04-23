Brokerages Set Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) PT at $4.13

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emeren Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 486,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

