Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $53.58

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
