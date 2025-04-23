Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $53.58

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

