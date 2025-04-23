Brokerages Set Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) PT at $14.63

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanofi acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.