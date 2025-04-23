Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

