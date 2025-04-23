Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EGO opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,053 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.