BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $19.43 on Monday. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $984.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

