BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $43.23 on Monday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $400,960.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,504,711.34. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,670,040 shares of company stock worth $277,450,802.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

