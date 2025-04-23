BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.
TEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Price Performance
Insider Activity at Tempus AI
In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $400,960.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,504,711.34. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,670,040 shares of company stock worth $277,450,802.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- What is a support level?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.