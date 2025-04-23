BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $124.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.38.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

