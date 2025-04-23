Calix’s (CALX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

Calix Trading Up 13.0 %

CALX stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 382,301 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 364,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.