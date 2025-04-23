Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. TD Cowen cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Lunin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

