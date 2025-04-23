Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$35.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Trading Up 4.4 %

Altius Minerals Company Profile

TSE ALS opened at C$25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$20.60 and a one year high of C$29.03.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.