Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$89.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$82.64 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$64.02 and a 52 week high of C$95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

