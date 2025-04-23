Carter’s (CRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRI opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

