CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $80.60. 212,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,102,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAVA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $187,206.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,087 shares in the company, valued at $29,118,081.93. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $713,252. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.70 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

