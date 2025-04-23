Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 83,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $10,171,128.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,910.72. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Celestica by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.