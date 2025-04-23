Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 203,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.