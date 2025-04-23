Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,579,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.