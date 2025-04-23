Cerity Partners LLC Buys 33,463 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in ICL Group by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICL

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.