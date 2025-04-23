Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 418,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 218,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.38 million, a P/E ratio of 121.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

