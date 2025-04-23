Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

