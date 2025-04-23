Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.