Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cable One by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $253.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $325.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.94 and a 12 month high of $437.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.57%.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

