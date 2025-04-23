Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $288.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.33. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

