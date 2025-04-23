Cerity Partners LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,307.62. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

