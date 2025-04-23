Cerity Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

