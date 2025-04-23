Cerity Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
CVLT stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $190.11.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.