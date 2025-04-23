Cerity Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $190.11.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

