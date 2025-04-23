Cerity Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,904,000 after purchasing an additional 989,710 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.