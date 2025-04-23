Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

