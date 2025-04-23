Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 142,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

SPPP stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

