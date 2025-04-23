Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $108.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

