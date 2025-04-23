Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,599,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,039,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

