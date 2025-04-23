Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

