Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.