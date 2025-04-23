Cerity Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $32,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,881.05. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

