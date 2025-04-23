Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Qorvo by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 981,519 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 8,535.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 931,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 920,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 645,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.14, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

