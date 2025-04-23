Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 590,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,916,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of CDP opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

