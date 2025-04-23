Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.