Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Playtika by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 7,917.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

