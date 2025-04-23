Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

JXN stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.