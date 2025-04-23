Cerity Partners LLC Sells 36,017 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

