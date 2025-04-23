Cerity Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

