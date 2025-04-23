Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

