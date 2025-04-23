Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.