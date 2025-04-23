Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 370.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.