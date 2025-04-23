Charter Communications (CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR opened at $331.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.22. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

