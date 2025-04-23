Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $2,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.